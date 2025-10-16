News from Your Denton’s Arts Representative

Francesca D’Atria Romano

Hello residents, I would like to remind you that the 31 Days of Halloween is planning many events! Our City of Denton has officially been declared North Texas’ capital for Halloween and Day of the Dead programs and fun events! To see all the events listed, please go to www.dentonhalloween.com/events.

Check the dates for Night Witch release, Frankenstein exhibit, Jazz Festival, Psychics on the Square, Paranormal Investigations, The Rocky Horror Picture Show, Coffin Races, performances by Ghost Busters, Funny Graveyard, Scary Chairy in the Park, etc.