Celebrate the Semiquincentennial at RR Library

Ralph Berry

There will be fun, camaraderie, patriotism, exploration of our nation’s history—and prizes too! The four-month-long celebration in the library will commemorate America’s 250th Anniversary.

The library celebration of America 250 begins on May 20 with a book discussion in the library on two important history books published in 2025—both by Pulitzer-Prize-winning authors. Join discussion leader Ralph Berry from 6:30 to 8 p.m. in a discussion of The Greatest Sentence Ever Written by Walter Isaacson and History Matters by David McCullough. That event is just the beginning.

For the first time ever, the RR library will host a reading challenge—with prizes. Participants will choose and read books they feel provide a better understanding of our nation’s history. Both non-fiction and historical fiction books will count. The reading challenge will kick off on May 20, with the book discussion, and run through Sept. 20. For the reading challenge, we will be counting pages read, not number of books read because, as everyone knows, a good historical non-fiction or historical fiction book could be 200 pages, or it could be more than 1,000 pages. The idea of our reading challenge is to reward reading the most pages of American History! Credit will be given for the two book discussion books to those who attend the May 20 event, even if the books were read before May 20 (which only seems fair). Library patrons can sign up for the reading challenge at the book discussion or at any time during library staffed hours from May 20 through Sept. 20. A directions and rules for the reading challenge sheet is displayed in the library and also posted on the library website. Stop by the library and one of the volunteers can help you get started. There will even be a reading challenge wrap-up party at the end of September.

Can’t decide what to read? The June/July featured books shelf will highlight books that focus on our nation’s history. You may be surprised at what books qualify as historical fiction, because our nation’s history is so much more than just the founding fathers. Why participate? So many reasons. Sharing the fun and patriotism of the event—right here at Robson Ranch—is just the beginning. You might gain a greater sense of what makes our nation what it is today, form a connection with fellow readers, and maybe even win a prize!

The RR library, located in the CATC building, is open daily during CATC hours (6 a.m. to 10 p.m.). Volunteer staff is available to help patrons on Mondays to Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Fridays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Note: You need the free PDK phone app or $5 PDK card, available at the HOA office, to enter and exit the Library.) For more information on the Library, visit www.robsonlibrary.org.