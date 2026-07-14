Challenge Accepted! Material Girls Celebrate 250th

Pat Henderson

Who doesn’t love a good challenge? The Material Girls will go all in on a good challenge! We were tasked with creating and embellishing a mini quilt or wall hanging with a requirement that it includes red, white, and blue. And there were prizes from Denton Sewing and BoxCar Quilts! Stop by the Creative Arts and Technology Center (CATC) and take a look at the amazing results of the challenge and get in the patriotic spirit for our country’s 250th birthday. The winners of the challenge were: first place, Tare Mirelez; second place, Madonna Robbins; and third place, Wanda Brown. Congratulations to the winners and to all those who entered and contributed to having the Material Girls window wish America a Happy 250th Birthday!