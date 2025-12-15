Christmas Cutting Board Creations

Susan Abler

On Nov. 8 nine friends from Robson Ranch enjoyed a fun and creative day. First was lunch at Northlake Café. Good food and better conversation marked this friendship luncheon. We finished our meal right on time to head to Bespoke Art Studio in Justin for our studio “paint and sip” time. For the next two and a half hours, we created holiday cutting boards. Rebecca Elsen chose to do a Grinch-themed board. Tamsie Irvan dedicated hers to her grandchildren. Vicki Rawles went extra by adding holly leaves and berries to the two lower corners. Each person marked their cutting board with their initials or names to make these lovely creations a family-treasured holiday decoration.

Thanks to Karol Wille for providing champagne to take care of the “sip” portion of our event. All were busy painting, and at times so quiet and focused you could hear a pin drop. Then we cranked up the volume with Eagles music to get ready for the night’s Desperado concert and dinner dance back at the Ranch.

For many of the nine, this was their second visit to Bespoke Art Studio. Previously, to help pass a hot summer day, we gathered there and made custom door mats to add to the décor of our lovely homes. This is a creative group of women! Helping one another, welcoming new friends, encouraging artistic expression, and no one taking it all too seriously.

The owner and staff of Bespoke are helpful, promote creativity, are ready to offer ideas, and foster a sense of fellowship. We appreciated the help of Jenn and Natalie (Bespoke staff) on Nov. 8, which gave us another great experience and a wonderful finished product, tied with a holiday plaid bow! Susan Abler, who enjoys organizing small group activities for her friends, new and old, had the idea for these fun days of shared meals and art. We think our return visit to Bespoke will be to create watercolor note card sets. Lucky for us to have this wonderful art resource so close by, with plenty of good local food options from which to choose. A bonus is that we also support local businesses.