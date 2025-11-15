The McNeill Family Returns!

Cynthia Drury

Fellowship At The Ranch Church is hosting a free Christmas concert at the Robson Ranch clubhouse on Thursday, Dec. 4, at 7 p.m. Come hear The McNeill Family ring in the holidays with Christmas songs and instrumental music, including a selection of songs from their 2022 CD A Hometown Christmas with McNeills. This family of 12 (ages 10 to 56) has been delighting audiences singing in venues such as Dollywood Harvest Festival (2016-2025), the Daystar Gospel Music Showcase 2024, the Ark Encounter (2021-2023), churches, and other venues for the past 10 years. The McNeill Family are members of the Gospel Music Artist Association (GMAA) where they have been voted Band of the Year (2020 and 2022), Group of the Year (2017, 2019, 2021, and 2023), as well as many individual designations. Their latest album, I Am Convinced, was released in October of 2024.

Free tickets are required to attend. Online tickets are available at www.FellowshipAtTheRanchChurch.com on the Activities tab, Community Event button, starting on Nov. 11 at 9 a.m. This will take you to the Registration page.

Tickets will be available in the Robson Ranch clubhouse from 9 to 11 a.m. on the following dates: Nov. 19, Nov. 24, and Dec. 1, or until all tickets are distributed.

Attendees will be given the opportunity to participate in a “love” offering for Blue Haven Ranch, a local nonprofit located in Denton. Blue Haven Ranch’s mission is, “We provide supportive community, gospel discipleship, and farm therapy for single pregnant mothers with children,” per their website.

Fellowship At The Ranch Church is delighted to bring this special Christmas concert to the residents of Robson Ranch and their families.

Fellowship At The Ranch is a non-denominational church that meets each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. in our beautiful Robson Ranch clubhouse. For more information, please visit our website at www.FellowshipAtTheRanchChurch.com.

One of the friendliest churches, right in your own backyard!