Christmas Pops Concert Raises over $6,000 for DCFOF

Tony Ross

The Third Annual Christmas Pops Concert, “Christmas Pops 2024,” raised $6,065 for Denton County Friends of the Family (DCFOF) at the Dec. 18 concert. The attendance was approximately 250 joyful attendees at the Denton RR clubhouse. The donations consisted of both ticket sales and additional donations by RR Denton residents. This concert was presented by the RR Praise & Worship Music Club.

The concert consisted of RR Denton residents performing various Christmas music genres of music (traditional, rock, blues, jazz, and gospel) with support from several non-residents. RR residents included Michele Brandt (lead vocalist), Steve McGuire (bass guitar), John Patano (saxophone), Mike Swindler (guitar), Don Ford (trombone), Mike Welton (trumpet), Tony Ross (drums), and Chris Corbitt (sound engineer). Non-residents in the performance included Marbella Green (vocalist), Mark Withers (keyboard), and Eddie Welsh (guitar).

The Christmas Pops program included the following: Opening instrumental of the jazz version of “O Christmas Tree” and our featured vocalist, RR resident Michele Brandt, then performed “Please Come Home for Christmas,” “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town,” “Christmas Can’t Be Very Far Away,” “Holly Jolly Christmas,” “Rockin’ Round the Christmas Tree,” “Baby, It’s Cold Outside,” “Merry Christmas Baby,” “Jingle Bell Rock,” “The Christmas Waltz,” “Love to Keep Me Warm,” “Grown Up Christmas List,” and “Christmas Can’t Be Very Far Away.” The performance concluded with two Birth of Christ-focused songs: “What a Strange Way to Save the World” and “Mary, Did You Know?”

The DCFOF organization provides compassionate, comprehensive services to those impacted by rape, sexual abuse, and domestic violence while partnering with our community to promote safety, hope, healing, justice, and prevention.

Again, the Praise & Worship Music Club thanks all those who came out to support DCFOF and all of our performance team members and the time they committed for a great concert! We look forward to Christmas Pops 2025!