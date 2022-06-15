Cool Off at the Summer Sizzle Dance

Frances Hackley, Publicity Chair

The Robson Ranch Music Club is bringing a new band to Robson for your listening and dancing pleasure in July. The “Summer Sizzle Dance Party” will be on Friday, July 1, from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. The club is extremely excited to introduce The K. Ellingson Group to Robson. The group is comprised of some of the most versatile musicians in the DFW area. Their extensive repertoire includes jazz standards, blues, pop/rock, and country. The group is recognized for their talent, originality, and flexibility.

The K. Ellingson Group has performed at the Sammons Center for the Arts, Steinway Hall, GrapeFest, Denton Arts and Jazz Festival, as well as other clubs and venues in the area. One little fun fact: The pianist for the group, Kent Ellison, was a teacher at the Booker T. Washington School for the Performing Arts and taught Nora Jones. Now that is a name drop!

The group will perform 60s, 70s, and 80s rock as well as 80s and 90s country, for your dancing and listening pleasure. They have a wonderful sound that will surely get your feet a-tapping, if not your duff on the dance floor.

Along with great music for the evening, a light supper will also be offered for $10. The light supper will consist of two chicken salad sliders and a cup of fresh fruit (vegetarian option: two egg salad sliders). The Grill has also fused, assimilated, and designed some special drinks for the “Summer Sizzling” occasion. How about these tasty boozy beverages: Robson Rum Punch, Golden Margaritas, and Spiked Cherry Limeade (there will also be a non-alcoholic version of this one).

We hope to see you all there enjoying the music and shaking your tail feathers. It will be sizzling outside, but nice and cool inside! Come and join in on the 4th of July weekend fun! Where else can you get great entertainment and not pay for parking, just five minutes from your front door?

Tickets will be on sale in the lobby of the clubhouse from June 13 through Wednesday, June 29, and every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday until the event. Tickets are $15 for the dance and $25 for both the dance and light supper. Tickets are also available on PayPal: $16 for the dance and $26 for the dance and light supper. The cutoff date for ticket sales is June 29 in the clubhouse and PayPal. For all information on upcoming events, go to rrmusicclub.com.