Cutest Dog at Robson Ranch—Prove It

Here’s how to prove how cute your dog is—enter your dog in the Howl-O-Ween Pet Costume Contest from 1 to 3 p.m., Oct. 30, on the Grill patio. This event is sponsored by the Service Committee of the Robson Ranch Women’s Club and the Happy Tails Dog Club. The entry fee is $5 per dog. The proceeds will benefit E.A.R.S (Education and Rescue Society).

Your dog could win a prize for the funniest, scariest, or most original costume. Prizes will also be given for costumes with multiple dogs in a group. If you prefer, you and your pet can be entered in a contest based on dress-up costumes. To top it off, there will be a rescue dog parade.

Registration for this event will occur in the Clubhouse from 9 to 11 a.m. on Oct. 4, 11, 18, 20, and 25.

So don’t miss your opportunity to prove who the cutest dog is at Robson Ranch.