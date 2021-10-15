Thank You Friends: Olympics Volunteers

S. A. Martin

Thank you, Tena Pitts and Marcia Elving, for volunteering to take on the responsibility of Robson Ranch 2021 Olympics registration and distribution of the t-shirts. Tena and Marcia are new members of the Living Well Committee and by them volunteering, the Olympics was a success for our great community! Thanks to everyone that participated in the Olympics and to the Event Coordinators! You make our Olympics happen! Until next year, stay healthy and continue to exercise by using our outstanding facilities.