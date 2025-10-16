Support Our Troops on Veterans Day, November 11

Lynne Moore

One of our annual fundraisers is coming up on Nov. 11. This is one of those special events that occurs every year. It includes two performances by our fantastic Robson Ranch Choir, as well as the Support Our Troops (SOT) Silent Auction and lots of fun and games, including a wine pull. Every year there are incredible items to bid on at the auction, including art, gift cards for restaurants, home services, jewelry, wine baskets, handmade cards from our Sassy Stampers, group golf course playtimes, and lots of special handmade items. All the money raised at the auction goes to the troops whom we support at home and deployed. It is really a wonderful way to help those who serve and protect us. Hope to see you there! Many thanks to all the businesses and people whose donations have made this event such a continuing success.

We currently support 96 troops at home and deployed. Those deployed are in Bahrain, Korea, Australia, Iraq, Estonia, Singapore, Greece, and the waters. We shipped out 48 boxes of goodies in August to those deployed. We send beautiful cards from our Sassy Stampers to our deployed troops every month and quarterly to those stationed at home. We get wonderful thank you notes from the troops.

The Argyle Young Men’s Service League, which is a national group, meets most every month at the Ranch. These young Argyle High School students come with their moms every month to write cards for the troops SOT supports and listen to an SOT veteran speak about their experiences during their years of service to our country. The boys also volunteer for projects here at the Ranch. You will probably see them on Veterans Day.

We also offer American flag kits for your use. They will be installed by a member of SOT. The flag kits cost $60. (We only use U.S.-made flags.) If you already have a flagpole and just need a new flag, they are only $30 and will be delivered to you. The person to call is Quinn Sowell at 940-262-1106.

SOT meets on the second Monday of the month at 1 p.m. in the clubhouse. You do not have to be a veteran to be an SOT member. We look forward to seeing you at our meetings.