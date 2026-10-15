Fall Garage Sale Is Coming!

Nancy Burns

It is time to clean out your cupboards, closets, and garages! Our After Schoolers’ Fall Community Garage Sale is Oct. 24 from 8 a.m. to noon in the Clubhouse parking lot. It is open to the public!

Residents may purchase a vendor parking spot for $20 and sell their own treasures, and are able to rent a table for $10 while supplies last. We will be selling vendor spots Oct. 12, 14, and 16 in the Clubhouse from 9 to 11 a.m.

You can donate your treasures to be sold by the After Schoolers Club. You may drop off your items from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the following dates: Oct. 19, 20, 21, and 22. Locations and more information will be coming in the daily announcements. Proceeds go to support the teachers at two Denton ISD schools.

We will have concessions with homemade goodies, too. Bring your family and friends and spend the morning with us! We hope to see you there!