Robson Ranch Motorcycle Club: Getting Around, Covering Ground!

Stan Brein

The Annual Angel Fire and Colorado trip has been completed and once again it was spectacular, enchanting and soul-satisfying. The exhilaration of cruising on winding roads, switchbacks, comfortable weather and spectacular scenery is intrinsic to the enchantment we have with motorcycling. Ron Bane, Steve Williams, Steve Collins joined Ride Captains Carrylyn Jacobs and Mike Conley through West Texas, to the Land of Enchantment and to the Centennial State for seven days of fun, frolic, food and fellowship. I have included some pictures but do stop by our table at the next Robson Club Fair to see the video put together by Baker Productions. (Thank you Donna and Steve Williams for your continued hospitality and friendship to help make this happen!).

Upcoming rides include the club’s annual outing to Granbury to visit the Opera House. This year we will rock out to Footloose, The Musical. It’s hard to believe that it has been 42 years since the movie, and 28 years since the show first arrived. Joyce and I are packing for the trip as I write this. Cool weather, please!

Oct. 14 will give us an opportunity to ride with Captain Jeff Stieber to The Anchor on Eagle Mountain Lake. This one is always great riding, great food and great fellowship.

Nov. 18 will bring a combination Board Meeting and lunch ride. As most of the club has communication capability we could do this simultaneously. However, in the interest of safety we will keep these separate. The destination will be the notable Loftis Barn in Rhome, Texas. I think it is a beautiful place, and it is a beautiful place to think. Thank you Mary and Scott for your hospitality!

The Coats for Kids Ride (C4KR) is Saturday, Nov. 28. The Robson Ranch Motorcycle Club is one of the major sponsors of the ride. C4KR has delivered about 30,000 coats for school children, Pre K to high school, in all Denton County public schools since 2011. Please consider brightening the day of a child by donating a new coat. You can bring a coat to any Club member or officer: Mike Conley, Carrylyn Jacobs, Scott Baker, Stan Brein, Ron Bane, Keith Breiner, and Jeff Stieber. Stan will have a collection box outside his door (11700 Lynnbrook Drive).

The Motorcycle Club Holiday Party is now well into the planning stages in the capable hands of Marti Conley and Vicki Baker. Tuesday, Dec. 8 is the date. There are so many new restaurants in the area to choose from since last years’ extravaganza. The Board voted down my suggestion of White Castle (opening soon in Grandscape) so we will practice our Italian at Olive Garden by the Motor Speedway. Someone said something about there will be a White Elephant. (I’m not sure if that is a game or a psychedelic rock group from the late 60s).

See you on the road!

Beware of cagers and keep the rubber side down.