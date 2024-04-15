Farmers Market Vendor

Patti Smith

Come out to the Farmers Market and meet our newest vendor. Spread Happiness Nut Butters is the latest vendor to join our ever-growing Robson Ranch Farmers Market. Owned by Yesika Horton, it is a vegan-friendly business based in Denton. Yesika makes a variety of natural peanut butters and nut butters. Her selection of flavors is based on a variety of nuts, including pecans, almonds, cashews, pistachios, peanuts, Brazil nuts, hazelnuts, walnuts, macadamia, and coming soon, pine nuts!

Yesika prides herself on the flavors that started it all: her one-ingredient nut butters. That’s right, just one ingredient: the nut! There is no salt, sugar, or oil added.

Yesika loves being in the kitchen, creating fun, unique, and healthy nut butters for everyone to enjoy. If there’s ever a customized combination you would like to try, just let her know. She’s always happy to make custom orders. Can’t make it to the market one Friday? She is happy to deliver to your doorstep after the market closes. You can call her at 469-323-2097 or email her at [email protected].

Better still, swing by Yesika’s booth next Friday morning and say hi!