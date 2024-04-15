What? Another Quilt Shop?

Sandi Price

This time the Material Girls traveled to Minding my P’s & Q’s quilt shop in North Denton. (We’ve been there before, so what can I say? It’s close.) Besides seeing new quilting “stuff,” I had my first introduction to the Texas Shop Hop. Picture this: 105 quilt shops throughout Texas, each one featuring a magazine, exclusive fabrics, giveaways, patterns, and prizes. Unfortunately, it’s a two-month event, so I don’t think our spouses would agree to that. They might starve to death while we’re gone.

From Minding my P’s & Q’s, we were off to a sumptuous lunch at Houlihan’s Embassy Suites, and then on to a mini quilt show at Denton City Hall.

It doesn’t look like that’s the end of our traveling this year, though. We had a three-day trip scheduled, but it was canceled. We are making up for it with a newly discovered fabric warehouse, and then in June we’re off to Quilting Heaven in Quitman, Texas. And after that, there is another six months left, so who knows where we will end up? Gotta keep those feet moving and those sewing machines running.