Fishing Club Serves Up Crispy Perfection

Scott Baker

A bounty of hybrid striper (actually 40 plus pounds worth) from Richland Chambers Reservoir caught and filleted. Side dishes all planned. And the oil ready for the propane heaters. It’s FISH FRY time again for the Robson Ranch Fishing Club!

No one knows who the first person was that said let’s set up some tables, get some oil really hot, and fry up about a zillion fish. With all the great tasting fish we had on hand, it was time to bring 63 of our closest friends together to bond over deep fried deliciousness. A time to create special memories and, of course, share those “you wouldn’t believe it, always honest” fish tales.

Now let’s tempt those taste buds. What makes a great fish fry? Well, that depends. Regardless of whomever is frying it up, a common ingredient is the super confidential, top secret clearance, if-I-tell-you-I-have-to-kill-you trade secrets for everything from the batter to oil temperature and, above all, seasonings. Each cook’s blend of seasonings is passed down in what are assumed to be super secret fish fry meetings where they wear special fish hats and repeat chants about Zatarains and Old Bay.

Everyone pitched in to churn out the crispy fried fish fillets, double-fried French fries, creamy coleslaw, sweet and tangy baked beans, and scrumptious desserts, all washed down with cold beer and iced tea. It was an enviable feast and an evening of bragging rights, each sportsman reliving how they alone wrestled the biggest catch from the waters.

RR Fishing Club is the place for fishing, then frying, then fun. A place where there are always opportunities to cast a line and enjoy good company. We’re the keepers of the best hang-outs where the fish are hitting. But, you’ll have to come fishing with us if you want to discover the hot spots! Fair to say, what happens at fish club stays at fish club. But when asked to spin our best fishing tales, we’ll be happy to pull out our phones filled with photos to share with anyone and everyone.

The club is low-tech, with no website or social media campaign to drum up new members—it’s just word-of-mouth. Members come from all walks of life but have one thing in common: “We all love fishing.” We forge connections over life stories, shared hobbies, and of course, the fresh catch of the day. We host monthly meetings, fish fries, and regular excursions in search of the big one.

Angling to join the RR Fishing Club and set your hooks in 2026? The club meets the second Wednesday of each month at the Wildhorse Grill Boardroom at 4 p.m. For any inquiries, comments, or suggestions contact RobsonFishing@gmail.com or Scott Baker 214-334-7664.