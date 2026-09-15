Fun-Filled Fall Ahead

Lorraine Wilson

Happy Tails Dog Club has some great programs planned for the rest of the year, with a little something for everyone—learning more about our dogs, celebrating how much they mean to us, helping animals in need, and, of course, having plenty of fun along the way!

September begins with a fascinating look into the canine mind. Brendon Cox, a Certified Behavior Specialist with Canine Dimensions, will share his expertise on how dogs communicate and what their behavior may be telling us. From body language and everyday habits to those puzzling behaviors that leave owners wondering, “Why does my dog do that?” members will discover ways to better understand their pets. Learning to see the world from a dog’s perspective can improve communication, help address behavior challenges, and create an even stronger relationship between dogs and the people who love them.

Then, on Oct. 10, Happy Tails will hold one of our most special events of the year—the Blessing of the Pets. Deacon Vic Norton from Saint Mark’s Catholic Church will be here to bless our beloved pets in the spirit of St. Francis of Assisi, who is remembered for his great love of animals. Members are invited to bring their pets on a leash or in a carrier and join us for this meaningful event. After all, our pets give us so much unconditional love every day—it seems only fitting to have a day that is all about them!

In November, it will be time to start thinking about the holidays with our annual Holiday Mini Photo Sessions. This is Happy Tails’ biggest fundraiser of the year and always a fun event. Even better, the money raised goes right back to helping animals. Happy Tails donates the majority of its fundraising proceeds, along with a significant portion of membership dues, to organizations that help animals and support our community. Having fun while helping animals in need—what could be better than that?

And before we know it, December will arrive and it will be time for our annual Holiday Party! Members will get together for an afternoon of great food, lots of laughter, friendship, and holiday cheer. It is always a wonderful way to finish another year of Happy Tails activities and celebrate the friendships we have made along the way.

Happy Tails is really about much more than dogs. It is about bringing together people who share a love for animals, learning from one another, giving back to our community, and having a great time doing it.

The Happy Tails Dog Club meets on the second Saturday of each month at 10:30 a.m. in Room 103 of the CATC Building. Membership is only $10 per household annually, and we always welcome fellow dog lovers to come join the fun. After all, there is always room for a few more wagging tails—and the people who love them!