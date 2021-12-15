Garden Club News

Erminja Maganja, Publicity

The RR Garden Club has had a busy fall! On Oct. 18, a spectacular autumn day, a group of us enjoyed a motorcoach field trip to the Dallas Arboretum. We were enveloped in rich fall colors provided by pumpkins, gourds, and squash from Floydada, Texas, the pumpkin capital of the USA! Colorful fall foliage provided a beautiful, natural backdrop to pumpkins of all sizes, shapes, and colors. A Bugtopia Exhibit featured larger-than-life insect topiaries and fascinatingly “bugged-out” pumpkin houses. Boxed lunches from the Arboretum’s Terrace Cafe completed the outing.

Our next meeting was back at the clubhouse on Nov. 15, where a large group of Garden Club members and guests gathered for an entertaining presentation by renowned Texas horticulturalist Steven Chamblee. He serves as the executive director of the Longview Arboretum and Nature Center and is a regular contributor to Neil Sperry’s e-gardens newsletter. Straying somewhat from the intended topic, Mr. Chamblee presented “Peace, Love and Milagros” (miracles), a personal collection of life stories and tender tales presented with humility and humor, providing inspiration and insight.

We will hold our annual holiday luncheon for Garden Club members on Monday, Dec. 20, at 10:30 a.m. The cost is $20; please deliver your check to Club Treasurer Janice Brown no later than Dec. 10.

All RR owners and residents are invited to join the Garden Club. We meet the third Monday of the month at the clubhouse, with occasional field trips. Annual membership is $10 per family unit. We look forward to welcoming you!

For questions or additional information, contact Erminja Maganja at [email protected] or 916-804-5551.