Time ‘Fries’ for the RR Fishing Club

Scott Baker

Catfish from Lake Tawakoni. Striper from Lake Texoma. Sand bass and crappie from Lake Ray Roberts. Red and black drum from the Texas Gulf coast. The fish have been caught and filleted, side dishes are all planned, and the oil is ready for the propane heaters—it must be Fish Fry time again for the RR Fishing Club.

No one knows who the first person was who said, “Let’s set up some tables, get some oil really hot, and fry up about a zillion fish.” With all the great-tasting fish we had on hand, it was time to bring friends and neighbors together to bond over deep-fried deliciousness, a time to create special memories and, of course, embellish lots of fish stories.

Now, let’s tempt the taste buds. What makes a fish fry great? That depends on how you like your fish fried. Regardless of whoever is frying it up, a common ingredient is the super-confidential, White House clearance, if-I-tell-you-I-have-to-kill-you trade secrets for everything from the batter to oil temperature and, above all, seasonings. Each cook’s blend of seasonings is passed down in what are assumed super-secret fish fry meetings, where they wear special fish hats and repeat chants about Zatarain’s and Old Bay.

Everyone pitched in to churn out the crispy, fried fish fillets, double-fried French fries, creamy coleslaw, sweet and tangy baked beans, and scrumptious desserts, all washed down with cold beer and peach iced tea. It was an enviable feast and an evening of bragging rights, each sportsman reliving how they wrestled the biggest catch from the waters.

RR Fishing Club is the place for fishing then frying then fun; where there are always opportunities to cast a line and enjoy good company. We’re the keepers of the best hangouts where the fish are hitting. You’ll have to come fishing with us if you want to discover the hot spots, though! Fair to say, what happens at fish club stays at fish club. But when asked to spin our best fishing tales, we’ll be happy to pull out our phones filled with photos.

The club is low-tech, with no website or social media campaign to drum up new members—it’s just word of mouth. Members come from all walks of life, but have one thing in common: “We all love fishing.” We forge connections over life stories, shared hobbies, and, of course, the fresh catch of the day. We host monthly meetings, fish fries, and regular excursions in search of the big one.

Angling to join the RR Fishing Club and set your hooks in 2022? The club meets the second Wednesday of each month at the Wildhorse Grill Boardroom at 5 p.m. For any inquiries, comments, or suggestions, contact [email protected] or Scott Baker at 214-334-7664.