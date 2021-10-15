Get Ready for a Fun Event!

Francesca Romano

The Paint & Palette Club will present a very unusual exhibition.

This exhibition is more like a happening—our artists are dressing up their easels as cowboys and cowgirls in their own creative style, and including a painting according to their theme.

The exhibition is scheduled for viewing Oct. 24 through 29, in the Clubhouse Hallways.

Opening reception is scheduled for Oct. 28, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., with an open cash bar.

You will have an opportunity to vote for your favorite easel in a few categories.

Please come and enjoy this unusual event—no need to wear a costume because the easels will!