Get Ready for a Fun Event!

Francesca Romano
The Paint & Palette Club will present a very unusual exhibition.
This exhibition is more like a happening—our artists are dressing up their easels as cowboys and cowgirls in their own creative style, and including a painting according to their theme.
The exhibition is scheduled for viewing Oct. 24 through 29, in the Clubhouse Hallways.
Opening reception is scheduled for Oct. 28, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., with an open cash bar.
You will have an opportunity to vote for your favorite easel in a few categories.
Please come and enjoy this unusual event—no need to wear a costume because the easels will!