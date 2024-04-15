Get Your Tickets Now! Next Performance: April 28

The Robson Ranch Drama Club has selected four comedic plays, held auditions, discovered some amazing talent, and is fervently rehearsing for the performances on Sunday, April 28, at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. So, mark your calendars for the next Robson Ranch Drama Club performance. Ticket sales dates will be from 9 to 11 a.m. at the clubhouse on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, through April 26. Tickets are $10 each.

The comedies chosen for your amusement and enjoyment are Doctor, Doctor; Driving Under the Influence; Get Your Flu Shot; and Lawyer, Lawyer, all written by Bob Naquin.

If you’re looking for a couple of hours of fun and light entertainment, please join us and support the acting community of Robson Ranch! The Drama Club is a fun group. We welcome everyone, and no experience is necessary. We need people both on stage and behind the curtain. If you are interested in joining the Drama Club, contact Mary Ornberg at [email protected] to join us. Our meetings are scheduled for the second Thursday at 6 p.m. every month in the CATC building, Room 104.

The purpose of the Robson Ranch Drama Club is to encourage participation in the production of plays, deliver the skills necessary to present plays and skits, provide community entertainment, and attend performances and workshops. Additional information can be found on the Robson Ranch HOA website.

“Let us entertain you!”