Rock and Roll Martini Group Rocks Christmas!

Dave Parker

Always a highlight of the year for the Rock and Roll Martini Group is the special gathering in December. Henry and Trish Moore were the house band (host) for the group, and they had a special treat for the second time. Henry and Trish brought in the famous Uptown Carolers for a special performance. The group of four carolers added a warm and festive touch to the Christmas celebration. The carolers, in Dickens-era costumes, were a delightfully unique event that put the Rockers (members) and guests in the Christmas spirit. The martinis for the evening were Grinch Green and Santa Red. Henry and Trish fired up 407 smoked ham, and everyone filled in with a festive array of appetizers and desserts.

The group wishes everyone a Happy New Year. Until next month, Rock On!