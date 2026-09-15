Grill Masters—Smokers and Grillers

Dave Parker

Think about the best meal you ever had. Now multiply that by 10 and that’s how great the food was at the gathering of the Grill Masters! Dr. Larry Lewis (Doctorates in Education and Texas BBQ) hosted the group. Everyone agreed, Larry smoked the best pork chops they ever had! Hand-picked bone in pork chops from Costco were bound with mustard and Honey Hog BBQ from Meat Church was applied. The chops were smoked until 110 degrees and placed in a foil pan and drizzled with honey and brown sugar and apple sauce. Then the chops were seared and served to the group with smoked apple sauce! The apple sauce was smoked with butter, cinnamon, nutmeg and vanilla. The pork chops were truly the best ever!

An appetizer of chili dog poppers pigs in a blanket was smoked by Dave Parker. Jalapeños were halved and stuffed with cream cheese, no bean chili and shredded cheese and smokies. Crescent rolls were wrapped around the jalapeños and brushed with butter and smoked. Eight sauces were available, including jalapeno lime ranch, buffalo ranch, hot honey BBQ, honey mustard BBQ, buffalo garlic parm, sweet asian dragon BBQ, sweet chili, and raspberry chipotle BBQ.

Warm smoked German potato salad was prepared by Bob Morrison. If you thought warm potato salad was different, it was over–the–top delicious! Bob modified the recipe to make it his own. He smoked potato chunks, bacon, and even some dill pickles! He smoked the potato salad with a hardwood blend of wood. No mayo or eggs were used. Another over–the–top addition!

John McNemar grilled corn on the cob with parmesan and garlic. Fresh corn husks were pulled back and rubbed with a garlic butter mixture. The corn husks were closed and arranged directly on the grill grates until the corn was tender. John removed the corn and peeled off the husks, drizzled with garlic butter and topped with parmesan. Is there anything better than fresh corn?

Steve Courtney smoked vegetable kebobs that were crazy good. Pam Courtney prepared a marinade for the vegetables of olive oil, garlic powder and lemon juice. Steve sliced squash, mushrooms, and pineapple and made kebobs for everyone. They were smoked with 100% of those attending giving them a 10 out of 10!

Allen Young used his Blackstone to grill cabbage and added onions, garlic, cheese, and jalapeños. Venison was smoked and added to the cabbage with salt and pepper. It was an absolute perfect addition to the meal!

New members Dale and Rebecca Fridley blew the top off the meal with grilled peaches topped with a smoked berry compote and whipped cream. Dale and Rebecca drove outside Denton to a special fruit stand to obtain the peaches. Dale smoked the peaches and mixed fresh berry compote with applewood. The berries included a balsamic drizzle. The fresh whipped cream was infused with maple syrup. The dessert was a perfect ending to a BBQ feast you can’t find or buy anywhere!