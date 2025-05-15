Dave Parker

Warning: If you are hungry, do not read this article! The Robson Ranch Grill Masters – Smokers & Grillers met at the home of Dr. Larry and Dr. Pat Lewis. Larry has his doctorate in both education and Texas BBQ! Larry offered up a prayer, and the feast began.

An appetizer, smoked bacon jalapeño popper egg rolls with smoked sweet Thai chili sauce, was on everyone’s plate. First, the bacon was smoked with a combination wood. It was then mixed with cream cheese, diced jalapeños, and smokehouse seasoning. Egg roll wrappers were filled with the mixture and placed in vegetable oil at 350 degrees to cook. Sweet Thai chili sauce was smoked at 150 degrees for topping the egg rolls.

Bob Riley added two plates of Texas Twinkies. Veins and seeds were removed from jalapeños. Cream cheese, brisket, and seasoning were added to the inside of the jalapeños, and they were wrapped in bacon. The jalapeños were smoked, and BBQ sauce was added.

Steve Courtney brought smoked, bacon-wrapped carrots with a Canadian maple glaze. Steve picked out the approximately same size carrots so they all were consistent with cooking time. He wrapped the carrots in bacon and added the Canadian maple glaze before he smoked them. Steve used a combination of charcoal and oak to smoke the carrots and added 407 seasoning.

Bob Morrison smoked potatoes and a vegetable blend for the group. The vegetable blend included carrots and beans smoked in oil, seasoned butter, and chili powder for a little kick. He smoked the blend in his Ninja smoker. Bob also brought homemade farmers cheese. Blues Hog Raspberry Chipotle BBQ Sauce was the perfect complement to the cheese.

John McNemar smoked a special roasted potato dish. Purple and white potatoes were coated in avocado oil and Lipton soup mix and special spices. The dish was then smoked until perfection.

The highlight of the meal was Larry Lewis’ outstanding smoked lamb chops and smoked chicken wings. He used a combination wood on his Traeger grill. Larry used a special seasoning he found in Mississippi, Rebel BBQ Rub. He placed the lamb chops on a bed of onions and then covered the chops with more onions and his special seasoning. After three hours in the fridge, he smoked the chops. The chicken wings were also coated in mustard as a binder and then coated in seasoning and smoked until done. The two entrées were to die for!

“BBQ you can’t find or buy anywhere!”