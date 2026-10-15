Happy Potters Reach Their Goal to Help Fight Hunger!

Jill Romeo

The Happy Potters Club created and happily donated 150 bowls to The Empty Bowls of Denton, Texas fundraiser to fight hunger.

Empty Bowls is an annual fundraising event where local community potters and woodworkers contribute bowls for people to purchase and enjoy a lunch of soup and bread. Local restaurants and bakeries donate the soup and bread in support of the event.

This event will take place on Saturday, Oct. 17 from noon to 2 p.m. at The Harvest House in Denton. Tickets can be purchased prior to the event at Eventbrite for $33.85 or at the door or $35 on Oct. 17.

Pat Bender, the Happy Potter who leads our project explained, “The 150 bowls (we donated) at a ticket price of $35 represents $5,250 to help those in need. Additionally, according to the Denton Community Food Center’s website, for every $10 in donations, the food bank can purchase $60 to $70 in food. This means our 150 bowls equal at least $31,500 in groceries!”

Congratulations to The Happy Potters for a successful and worthy project!

If you missed us at the Holiday Market, please come see us in the CATC to shop from our Pottery window for any hostess or holiday gifts. We offer our pottery for sale from our window all year.