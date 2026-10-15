A Fun-Filled Trivia Night

The Aug. 20 Trivia Night was a fun, fellowship-filled event with a full house of spirited players! The Trivia Club appreciates and recognizes all the teams’ support for Trivia Night. It’s always exciting to see the joy in an evening of fellowship, debating the answers, and celebrating the correct ones.

As usual, competition remained high again for Trivia scores! The first-place winning team for the Aug. 20 Trivia Night was “The Right Stuff”, followed by “Trivia Terrors” in second place. “Red, White, and Blue” took third. The Trivia Club awarded $2,000 in prizes to teams, individuals, and entire tables. Prizes included gift cards to the Wildhorse Grill and Visa gift cards.

The Trivia Club will continue using the new ticket-selling method for the next Trivia Night on Nov. 19. During the Aug 20 event, each team was allowed to request tickets for the Nov, 19 Trivia Night for the same table they had at this event and will be allowed to purchase tickets in advance. This will allow individuals and teams, both old and new, to purchase the remaining tickets without long waits during the scheduled 9 to 11 a.m. Clubhouse sales time.

Thanks to all the participants, a donation was made this evening to Blue Haven Ranch in Justin, one of the organizations that receives donations from these events. Blue Haven Ranch is a pro-mother, pro-baby project that assists mothers in crisis with housing and other support needs. 100% of the proceeds are donated to charities.

A sample of three questions is below, and the answers are at the end of the article:

Q1. Who was the first baseball player to appear on a Wheaties box?

Q2. What is the name of the ranch that is larger in acreage than the state of Rhode Island?

Q3. In what city was the first frozen Margarita machine invented in 1971?

Volunteers from the Kiwanis Club of Robson Ranch support the Trivia Club in staffing the program. Special recognition and thanks go to Rance Malcom, whose computer skills enhanced the game’s enjoyment!

We appreciate your support! We carefully review your feedback and constructive comments. We hope you enjoyed a lighthearted evening with neighbors and friends.

For questions or additional information, contact us at RRTriviaClub@gmail.com.

A1. Lou Gehrig, A2. King Ranch. A3. Dallas.