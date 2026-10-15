It’s Scary-Oke Time

Frances Hackley

Robson Ranch is hosting its annual Halloween Costume and Karaoke Dance Party on Friday, Oct. 30 at 7 p.m. Come and have a frightfully fun time with all your friends and neighbors in unrecognizable disguises. There will be prizes for The Scariest, The Funniest, and The Most Original. You will do the voting. Don’t want to costume up? No worries, come for the music, the dancing, the karaoke, or the fun of seeing all the fabulous costumes!

Scary-oke has been a long-standing tradition here at the Ranch. We combine a night of ghouls and goblins with karaoke, thus Scary-oke. Make sure you are a part of it! DJ Doug will be at the ready to spin your favorite Karaoke song to show off your vocals. Too shy to sing then boogie on the dance floor. Speaking of dancing, Bert Zeitlin and her line dancers will be stepping and strutting to a special dance presentation that you will not want to miss! Last year, their performance to Madonna’s “Vogue” was fabulous. We are keeping this year’s title under a cloak of secrecy, so you will just have to come to enjoy it with your own eyes.

Tickets will be on sale for $15 in the Clubhouse 9 to 11 a.m. Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, beginning Oct. 19 through Oct. 30. For sale on our website at rrmusicclub.com via PayPal for $16 from Oct. 12 through Oct. 28. All you pirates, princesses, witches, and beasts, get your costumes ready and Don’t Ghost Us! We know where you live!

Coming soon after Scary-oke, it is our annual Veterans Day Concerts on Veterans Day, Nov. 11. Two performances: 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Tickets on sale beginning Oct. 26. Go to our website for our Music Club Event calendar and information on ticket sales: rrmusicclub.com.