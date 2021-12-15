Kudos to Our New Library Volunteers

Joan Muyskens Pursley

One of the nice things about living at Robson Ranch is that when you need help, someone always steps up. Such was the case when we needed additional volunteers to staff our library. About a dozen residents promptly offered their services. Here, we introduce you to five of them: Linda Bono, Debbie Boudreau, Deborah Diehl, Sharon Heidebrecht, and Cindy Voliva. As you may know, our library volunteers not only answer questions, check books in and out, and re-shelve materials, but they also keep the room tidy and the books alphabetized by author.

Linda Bono is a past president of Friends of the Library (FOL) and a current member of the Library Board. “Books and the written word have been my passion for as long as I can remember,” she says. Having lived in seven states before moving to Robson Ranch a decade ago, she feels lucky to have always found work in the publishing industry. “Even the volunteer work that I’ve done over the years has been involved in words on paper,” Linda notes, adding, “I truly believe that books broaden us, sometimes in an intangible way, linking us to important things in life, from knowledge and insight to friendships, so for me, working in the Robson Ranch Library is a perfect fit.”

Debbie Boudreau moved here from Keller some two and a half years ago. In addition to working in our library, Debbie is an avid traveler, cross-stitcher, and journal writer.

Deborah Diehl spent 30-plus years working in human resources and hospital administration before retiring in 2015. A year later, she and her husband moved to Robson, building a house in “the Woods.” Deborah has loved reading since she was a little girl; among her favorite books are mysteries, historical fiction, and biography. Also, she tells us, “I have been volunteering since my early 20s, with two or three different organizations per year.” In addition to her new library service, Deborah participates in OLLI, Aqua Zumba, and Backwoods Game Night.

A native of Kansas, Sharon Heidebrecht moved to Robson Ranch in the Fall of 2012. She has two daughters, four grandchildren, and one great-granddaughter. While her family remains in Kansas, many of her best friends are here in Texas, and she is happy to be away from Kansas winters. Among the things she enjoys, she says, are “all card games, water volleyball, Texas Toss, American Mahjong, volunteering at the library, playing the piano, and making quilts.”

Cindy Voliva is originally from Colorado. She moved here about three years ago. Her professional background is in television news. As for her current interests, she says, “I love to quilt, read, and talk about books.”

We will introduce the other new volunteers in next month’s paper. For now, please welcome these active women when you meet them in the library. And remember to check our library and Friends of the Library website at RobsonLibrary.org. New donations and upcoming events are regularly featured.