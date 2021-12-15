New Hours and Classes in the New Year Coming to Crafts & More!

Beginning Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, Crafts & More! will meet every Wednesday from 1 to 6 p.m. in Room 104 of the Creative Arts & Technology Center.

What kind of club is Crafts & More!? It is a group of creative and talented people who enjoy crafts and hobbies of all varieties.

If you have a handicraft project to finish or a talent to share, then this is the club for you. While working on individual projects is always welcome when we meet, we periodically offer workshops that cover a range of interests. Workshops in the past have included How to Make Bows, Door Wreaths, Wine Cork Creations, and Kumihimo Bracelets, just to name a few. Future workshops will be announced on the Robson Ranch Clubs/Activities Updates emails and periodically in the Pioneer Press.

In the past, Crafts & More! has offered assistance on the Cricut personal cutter for scrapbooking and other paper projects. Interest in this instruction has led to a new class beginning Jan. 10, 2022. This class will meet every second Wednesday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., just before our regular class time. If you already own one of these cutters and feel intimidated by the process and overwhelmed by the confusing instructions, then this is the class for you. It will be taught by the Cricut Guru, Laurie Winginton. Laurie has taught classes both privately and for JoAnn Stores. Her class will include “All Things Cricut.” You may already know how to use your Cricut to create cardstock and paper cutouts with precision and speed, but did you know that with the newer machines, you can cut 300 different materials, including vinyl, iron-on transfers, leather, and balsa wood? Bring your Cricut to Laurie’s class and learn just what you can do with your revolutionary Cricut cutting machine. Please email any questions about this class to Laurie at the email address below.

Guys and gals, come by and see what Crafts & More! is all about. New members with new craft and hobby ideas are always welcome. Wireless available for digital website users.

For more information, contact Laurie Wiginton at [email protected] or 972-742-0801, or Marti Harnly at [email protected] or 281-731-5691.