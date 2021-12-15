Road Runner Travel Club Membership Drive 2022

It is the time of year to join or renew your Road Runner membership for 2022. Road Runners is a travel group that offers a wide variety of trips to its members. These trips are brokered through associated travel industry partners who work closely with the Road Runner Travel Club Board to offer travel options with its members in mind.

You must be a member of the club to travel in 2022 on sponsored trips and day outings. The annual membership fee is $10 per person or $20 per couple, with membership from Jan. 1, 2022, through Dec. 31, 2022. Membership is open to all residents of Robson Ranch.

There are two ways to join. Print the membership form on our website, rrrrclub.com.

* Bring to the clubhouse between 9 and 11 a.m. on the following dates: Dec. 13, 15, 17 and Jan. 5, 7, 10, 12.

* Mail or drop off your completed form and check to Road Runners Membership Chairperson Sarah Ray, 9005 Kingston Drive. Make the check out to Robson Ranch Road Runners. Only checks will be accepted. Your check will serve as your receipt.