Patti Smith

Spring officially arrived on March 19, with clocks springing ahead on March 10. I hope y’all are enjoying all the blossoming trees and shrubs, blessed by the current rains. It’s time to plant (if you haven’t already), spend more time outdoors, and enjoy the birds and greenery. Let’s get out and play!

It was great to meet and greet both old and new residents at our annual Robson Ranch Open House on March 9. We appreciated your feedback, suggestions, and thanks for all the events we offer through your Living Well Committee. The annual Open House is always a great opportunity to learn about all the clubs and activities available in our wonderful community.

We had a large turnout on March 7 when Matthew Ireland presented the Sleep Better, Stress Less class. If you missed his very informative presentation, you’ll find it on our website, www.rrlwc.weebly.com, in the video section.

Despite some cold and rainy Friday mornings, our dedicated Farmer’s Market vendors have maintained their stations, bundled up in parkas and raincoats, ready to meet and serve you. Be sure to come out and visit with them as spring and warmer mornings arrive. If you haven’t met our newest vendors, come check out their wonderful offerings.

On April 4 Karen Clark with Teresa’s House presented “Dementia—Risk and Prevention.”

Be on the lookout for an email alerting you to the May 8 event. City of Denton Battalion Chief Brad Lahart will be leading the CPR/AED class. An RSVP will be required to attend.