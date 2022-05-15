Living Well Committee Events

Claudia Caporale

I know I’m not alone in thinking we’re ready for some warmer, less windy, sunny days—able to enjoy some of our lovely outdoor amenities. Playing bocce at 6 p.m. was a challenge during our March games. Even our loyal Friday Market vendors had a challenging few months trying to keep their tents and products from flying away.

Good news! New vendors will be joining us: Frank Graciela will introduce Frankie’s Fresh Foods, to include fresh lamb, pork, sausage, and pickles; Janelle Johnson will introduce Exotic Bites, to include flavored nuts, cheeses, soy-based dips, and charcuterie board; and Alison McCarthy of Green Prairie Landscaping will introduce seasonal garden containers of herbs, edible flowers, vegetables, and floral arrangements. The sun is shining, so get out and shop at our convenient Friday Market from 8 to 11 a.m., and be entertained by our Robson resident band.

Our annual Health Fair of 75 medical specialists was held on April 16. It was a fantastic success and great opportunity to acquire information without paying a co-pay! Thank you to all the providers for all the “goodies” they brought. It was a bustling educational event!

Kathy Shockley of OLLI gave a special and informative presentation on April 21 on Alzheimer’s Disease and Dementia.

This month, on May 17 from 2 to 5 p.m., Leigh Hilton, estate planning attorney, will discuss “Wills and Trusts.” Here’s another opportunity to acquire important information and ask questions. We have several informative speakers lined up for the next several months. Visit our website rrlwc.com, and mark your calendars so you don’t miss a-one.

Days, times, and events of all our activities can be found on our website rrlwc.com, including news about our annual olympics coming up in September. Early registration will begin May 16 from 5 to 7 p.m., at the Cimarron Sports Center and on May 18 and 20 from 9 to 11 a.m., at the clubhouse. There will be approximately 22 events—some held on different days. Applications and more information are on our website. The Living Well Committee event will be sponsored by the Rotary Club.

Don’t forget our Wednesday Blood Pressure Checks and early walks with Gil. If you’re in need of comfort and friendship and grieving the loss of a loved one, please visit the Reflective Sharing Group on the first Thursday of every month at 1 p.m. in the clubhouse.

The HOA Living Well Committee continues to bring you “free” informative and fun events every month. If you know of a genre that would be particularly interesting to all our residents, please share that information with us by contacting Joyce Ambre at [email protected]