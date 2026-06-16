Carla (DASF) with Lorraine Wilson presenting $1,350 to DASF. Lori Kloepper (DASF) and Janet Pauley with Sky’s fundraising Gift Basket.

Lorraine Wilson

Robson Ranch Residents have done it again—and this year they shattered records in a remarkable display of generosity and community spirit. The annual Happy Tails Dog Club Pet Food Drive reached unprecedented heights, collecting an astounding 4,367 pounds of pet food along with $1,350 in cash donations, (including a $500 donation from the Classic Rock Club) surpassing last year’s total by more than 800 pounds.

The growth of the pet food drive tells an inspiring story of a community coming together for a cause. In its inaugural year, 2023, residents donated 1,475 pounds of pet food. That total climbed to 2,772 pounds in 2024, increased again to 3,526 pounds in 2025, and this year soared to a record-breaking 4,367 pounds.

Behind this incredible success was an army of dedicated volunteers whose efforts kept the drive running smoothly. Several club members opened their homes and hearts by placing collection containers outside their homes for an entire month. Their commitment went even further as they brought donations indoors every evening to protect them from curious wildlife visitors.

Special recognition goes to Melissa Crabill, Lorraine Handel, Teresa McGill, Martha Crawford, Lys Olenkiewicz, Claudia Caporale, Eileen Pierson, Kathy Visalga, Lorraine Wilson, and Janet Pauley for their dedication. And an especially BIG shout-out of thanks to Janet Pauley for her tireless efforts to collect Pet Food from several other members.

But perhaps the most memorable star of this year’s drive wasn’t human at all. Enter Skye the Magnificent, the four-legged community ambassador who captured hearts through a series of humorous “emails” written from Skye’s perspective. Local neighbors and friends followed her adventures involving “victory zoomies,” the legendary “Donation Bin of Destiny,” and dramatic “woofs of gratitude.” The playful campaign sparked excitement and rallied neighbors to support the cause in a big way.

By the end of the campaign, Skye had inspired donations totaling an astonishing 1,293 pounds of pet food, earning the title of the Pet Food Drive’s top fundraiser. For her heroic efforts on behalf of pets less fortunate, Skye was rewarded with a special gift basket filled with treats, toys, and well-deserved appreciation.

The impact of Robson Ranch’s generosity was acknowledged by the Lori Kloepper, Sr. Community Outreach Manager, Denton Animal Support Foundation (DASF):

“We would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to the incredible residents of Robson Ranch Happy Tails Dog Club, Skye’s outreach campaign supporters and your entire Robson Ranch community for their generosity and compassion during the recent pet food drive.

These donations make a direct impact on local families struggling to care for their pets during difficult times. Through DASF’s Emergency Pet Food Pantry and community partnerships, this support helps keep beloved pets in their homes and out of shelters.

We are continually inspired by the kindness and generosity of your Robson Ranch community. Thank you for standing with DASF to support pets and the people who love them.”

Together, we are making a difference—one bowl at a time.