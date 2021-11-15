Pickleball Pro Riley Newman Visits the Ranch

Mary Ann Bane and Ken Quarfoot

Recently, our pickleball club was delighted to have professional pickleball player Riley Newman visit Robson Ranch. Craig DeCrescenzo, a pickleball instructor who recently moved to Robson, is a friend of Riley and arranged for him to come to the ranch and conduct skills clinics for our members.

Riley was a highly ranked tennis player before discovering his love for pickleball. Today he consistently ranks in the top 10 in professional pickleball standings, playing both men’s and mixed doubles. Because of his world rankings, it was a big deal to have Riley visit our club. Riley conducted several instructional clinics for Intermediate and Advanced club members.

Riley proved he’s not only a top player, but also a great teacher who mixed in a lot of humor to make it a memorable learning experience for the members. After the clinics, Riley put on three exhibition games with club members as his partners. It was a great event for the spectators and the playing partners Fred Self, Bob Barger, and Cassie Richardson. Accepting the challenge as opponents for the matches were club members Craig DeCrescenzo and Al Arco who both put forth a valiant effort to no avail. Riley entertained the crowd with skill shots, trick shots, and humor and ultimately won all three matches. Riley had to leave the next morning to play in the Professional Pickleball Association Texas Open Shootout in Rockwall, Texas, where he played in the mixed doubles event and took home the bronze medal in the pro men’s doubles event.

The Robson Pickleball Club is grateful for Riley’s visit and thanks Craig for making it happen. Club members, if you want to see photos of our day with Riley, visit the club website and look under “Events and Communication,” then “Photo Gallery,” then “Riley Newman Clinics 2021.”

If you would like to be part of all that pickleball offers, please consider joining our club. All club information is available at our website tinyurl.com/rrpbdenton, or you may contact any board member listed on the website.