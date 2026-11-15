On a beautiful Saturday, Oct. 24, Pilot Knob Rotarians participated in the World’s Largest Walk to End Polio. Ten members walked with purpose from the RR Sales Office down Ed Robson Blvd. and back. This effort raised $700 which was matched by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation two to one, resulting in a total of $2,100 donated to Rotary International PolioPlus Fund. The $2,100 will provide polio vaccinations for 3,500 children.

Rotary has been working to eradicate polio for more than 45 years. As a result, the global incidence of polio has decreased by 99.9%. An estimated 20 million people today are walking who would otherwise have been paralyzed by the disease, and more than 1.5 million people are alive, whose lives would otherwise have been lost. Now the task remains to tackle polio in its last few strongholds and get rid of the final 0.1% of polio cases. Our goal of ridding the world of polio is closer than ever.

Pilot Knob Rotary Club meets each Friday at noon in the Boardroom at the Wildhorse Grill and invites all to join us.