La Donna Womochel

We humans experience pleasure when we help others accomplish an important goal or satisfy an emotional need. Members of the Voices United organization had the opportunity to hear the stories of three local non-profits that do just that. In October, our members participated in a Giving Circle where The Art Room, Veterans Point, and UNT PUSH Initiative, serving Denton County, shared that joy with us by accepting donations of more than $5,400 from the members. The members heard the stories from the leaders of these organizations and asked questions that clarified the purposes for which the donations would be used.

The leaders of The Art Room, a 501(c)(3) non-profit art studio that provides people who have mental health issues with a safe, creative, and educational space to create art, described a woman who came to them while dealing with the trauma of cancer. She came not because she was an artist, but because she needed a release for her anxiety. Our members were able to see a wonderful painting that she produced. The donations that our members made will be used to purchase art supplies for their artists.

Kasey Brown is the director of Veterans Point, a non-profit associated with Denton County MHMR Center and the Texas Veterans Commission, with the goal to provide a community that veterans and their families can count on, to create camaraderie, and to instill hope. He shared his own story of isolation and his inability to feel emotions after two tours of duty in Afghanistan. He knew other soldiers experienced the same isolation; his solution was to develop an organization that offered one-on-one support, peer groups, and social outings for both the veterans and their families. The donations received at the Voices United Giving Circle will be used to fund the social activities for the families.

Dr. Brenda Sweeten, a professor at UNT and director of the PUSH program, which provides a broad network of support to assist students with experience in foster care in achieving educational success by focusing on the academic, financial, and social well-being of each student, explained how she became involved with the special needs of college students who have aged out of the foster care system. Dr. Sweeten described a young woman who had scored 1400 out of 1600 on her SAT exam; she later dropped out of college not because of academic issues, but because she didn’t have the personal experience or help from supportive adults to overcome the barriers that all college students face.

One of the PUSH students came to the giving circle to explain the difficulties these students face and to show the success of PUSH as she graduates this December and is making plans for law school. The donations that PUSH Initiative received will be used to pay for textbooks and assist with financial aid.

The members of Voices United who attended our Giving Circle truly felt the joy of giving.

Voices United is a non-partisan group of Robson Ranch women who share progressive values, perform community outreach, provide civic awareness and social contact for members … and have a good time! We’re a 501(c)(3) group. Our annual dues are $25.