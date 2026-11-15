David Zapatka

While cruising the Mediterranean for two months, I had the opportunity to talk with many guests about pickleball. The story is the same all over the world. From Australia to Europe, from Latin America to Asia, guests said pickleball is sweeping their country, courts are being built in their cities and there’s excitement about pickleball in their social circles.

Pickleball is no longer just the fastest-growing sport in America. It has firmly established itself as a permanent fixture in global sports culture. The old stereotypical view that it’s a retirees’ activity is far from the truth. Recent data shows the average player age has dropped to under 35 with Gen Z and Millennials making up the fastest-growing segments. This youth movement has injected a new level of athleticism, speed and competitive energy into local parks and professional tours.

The most significant evolution shaping the sport right now is happening in equipment and strategy and if you enjoy the sport as I do, it’s none too soon. The “Power Wars” have dominated the past few years threatening to throw our beloved sport into nothing more than a power struggle. Recent changes have officially curbed this trend. USA Pickleball regulations have instituted stricter limits on paddle deflection and ball exit velocity. The crackdown has ushered in a shift toward paddles that utilize foam cores and materials like Kevlar. Instead of rewarding brute force, today’s gear focuses on feel, spin, and consistency. The competitive style has pivoted back to a highly strategic game. I believe this is a step in the right direction bringing more fun back to the game. Patience, creativity, soft dinks, lobs, drop shots, and shot placement outweigh power and are rewarded.

The professional level of our sport is more structured and lucrative than ever. Major League Pickleball and the Carvana PPA Tour are filling venues. The Opendoor Pickleball World Championships, being held this month in Texas, offers a multi-million-dollar prize pool and will be shown on major sports networks. International tournament circuits are driving a push to include pickleball in the 2032 Brisbane Olympic Games.

There are now over 24,000,000 active players in the U.S. and an estimated 80,000,000–120,000,000 lifetime players worldwide. Demand for places to play continues to vastly outpace supply. This deficit has sparked a massive wave of court construction, ranging from municipal park retrofits to high-end, indoor pickleball clubs that combine premium courts with social lounges, wellness amenities, and restaurants. Ultimately, pickleball today is balancing this rapid professionalization with its foundational, grassroots accessibility. Whether you are a social player, a pro athlete, or a senior looking for a healthy, fun activity as so many of us are, pickleball remains an addictive, community-driven phenomenon.

Have a question about pickleball? Want to know more about the sport, the rules, equipment, or have some pickilicious news you would like to share with our pickleball community? Email David Zapatka at dzapatka@wbhsi.net.