After weeks of unpredictable weather, Robson Ranch Bocce players are finally enjoying what they’ve been waiting for—beautiful fall days, comfortable temperatures, and plenty of friendly competition on the courts!

With more than 2,000 players participating in the fall season, the Bocce courts are once again buzzing with activity, laughter, and the familiar sounds of bocce balls rolling across the courts. The cooler temperatures have brought renewed enthusiasm as teams enjoy their matches, reconnect with friends, and compete for those all-important wins.

Due to earlier weather delays, the fall Bocce season will now extend into November, with playoffs scheduled for Dec. 11 and 12. That means even more opportunities for friendly competition as teams battle for a spot in the playoffs and a chance to claim the championship title!

But the fun doesn’t stop when the bocce balls are put away! The Robson Ranch Bocce Club is getting ready to celebrate the holiday season in style!

Mark your calendars for Tuesday, Dec. 1, from 5:30 to 9 p.m., when the Robson Ranch Clubhouse Ballroom will come alive with holiday cheer!

Trade your bocce balls for dancing shoes, put on your favorite holiday attire, and join your fellow bocce enthusiasts for a festive evening featuring a delicious buffet dinner, DJ, spacious dance floor, photo booth, and plenty of opportunities to celebrate with friends.

Tickets are $40 per person, and with only 300 tickets available, you’ll want to purchase yours early! Tickets will be sold in the Clubhouse Lobby from 9 to 11 a.m. on Nov. 9, 13, 16, and 20. All tickets will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis.

Want to celebrate with your favorite teammates, family, or friends? Purchase an entire table of 10 and enjoy the evening together!

Whether you’re rolling for the winning point on the courts or showing off your best moves on the dance floor, the Robson Ranch Bocce Club knows how to bring people together.

Here’s to beautiful fall weather, great bocce games, wonderful friendships, and a holiday celebration to remember!