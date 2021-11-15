Rhythm & Roots Ramblers Christmas Show, December 8

The Robson Ranch Rhythm & Roots Ramblers Christmas Show will be on Dec. 8. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the concert is from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. in the Robson Ranch Clubhouse Ballroom.

The Ramblers are a group of Robson Ranch and local musicians who have joined together to play a variety of music: bluegrass, old time, traditional country, and pop. We enjoy playing our songs and telling stories about the songs. The band has played for friends and neighbors in driveways and patios all over Robson Ranch for the past two years. This Christmas season, we will be on stage in the Robson Ranch Clubhouse Ballroom, performing our songs and telling stories about the songs.

To make this a special concert, we are joining with the Robson Ranch Pilot Knob Rotary to give a helping hand to our local children who are being overseen by the Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Denton County. CASA’s mission is to provide trained community volunteers so they can advocate for the best interest of abused and neglected children. To support these children during this giving time of the year, the band, Rotary, and CASA are requesting those attending the concert consider bringing to the concert one or two $25 or $50 Target or Walmart gift cards. This will help brighten and make it a magical Christmas for some less fortunate, but great kids.

The Ramblers hope that the concert will help put you in the Christmas spirit and help add to the magic of the season. Be prepared to sing along, to dance, and to have fun. A cash bar will be available.

A limited number of free tickets will be available at the Robson Ranch Clubhouse on Mondays and Wednesdays from 9 to 11 a.m., starting Nov. 15 through Dec. 1, or whenever all tickets have been handed out.

For more information about the show or to book the Ramblers for your event or party, contact Charlotte Ivy at 915-525-6317.