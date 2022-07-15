Robson Ranch Music Club Cooling Off!

Frances Hackley, Publicity Chair

The Robson Ranch Music Club is taking a break and cooling off for the summer. The club has had a busy and exciting year so far. After ending the year with two amazing Christmas Concerts, the choir went right into rehearsals for our Spring Concert. The choir performed “A Gospel Celebration, He’s Got the Whole World in His Hands” in April, which just blew everyone away! The choir then sang a few selections from that concert as a prelude to the St. Mark Church’s groundbreaking ceremony later that month.

On July 1 the club welcomed a new band to the Ranch, The K. Ellingson Group, to perform for our “Summer Sizzle Dance.” The Grill’s bar provided some special “Summer Sizzle” cocktails for the occasion, and an evening of dancing, mingling, and toe-tapping was enjoyed by all.

Then on July 4, the club brought back Carol Lynn Mizell and the Denton Community Band. This is always a favorite of the Ranch. With its Armed Forces Salute, singalong, and flag-waving, patriotic tunes being played, there’s no better way to spend a 4th of July evening!

We’re taking a breather, and I do mean this. The choir members, though taking a break, will still be working on their breathing and vocal agility. The club also is busy at work planning our upcoming events, one of which will be the ever-popular Scaryoke on Oct. 28. Start working on your costumes and mark your calendar for that one. It is always “a hoot and a howler.”

Next will be our Veterans Day Concert on Nov. 11. No one does a better job than this choir does for a Veterans Day Concert. If you have not been to one, you are really missing a wonderful tribute to our veterans. Soon after that, it is a dash right into our Christmas Concerts on Dec. 17 and 18. This wonderful music will help nestle us right into the Christmas spirit. We will then end the year on a high note with our New Year’s Eve Dinner Dance on Dec. 31.

The Music Club sponsors events to pay for putting on our concerts at a reasonable price. The club is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) and only has three ways to gather funds. Those ways are dues, sponsorships/donations, and ticket sales. The club would like to thank all who attend our events and concerts enabling us to then provide these wonderful concerts to the community. There is a way for anyone to donate to our cause if one is so inclined. Please go to our website, rrmusicclub.com, and go to our Donate button. No amount is too small. Another way is to choose us as one of your nonprofits to give to on North Texas Giving Day, on Sept. 22. We are also trying to raise money for Borman Elementary Orchestra. A Donate button for that is also on our website, rrmusicclub.com. All Music Club info is available at rrmusicclub.com.