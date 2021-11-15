RRWGA Raises Over $11k for the American Heart Association

The Robson Ranch Women’s Golf Association (RRWGA) Charity Golf Tournament was held on Friday, Sept. 24. The charity was the American Heart Association, and the event was named “Saving Strokes.” This event was attended by 84 lady golfers from Robson Ranch, the largest attendance ever hosted by the RRWGA to date!

We had 25 sponsors: Adams Furniture of Justin; Adams Exterminating; Aquatic Pools and Spa; Argyle Dental Associates; Ben E. Keith; BBS Realty, Bill Marshall; BBS Realty, Ronnie Miller; Denton Orthopedic Therapy Center; Dallas Associated Dermatologists; Dermatology Center of Denton; Edward Jones; Fox Realty Group; Grapevine Golf Cars; Home Team Pest Defense; James Wood Auto Park; Justin Animal Hospital; Leigh Hilton, PLLC; MTX Services (Weed Man); Proscapes Lawn & Tree Care; Robson Ranch Grill; Robson Ranch Sales; Robson Ranch Women’s Golf Association; Rodney Landscaping Services; Southridge Dental; and UMB Bank.

A big thanks to our wonderful sponsors, as we could not have put on such a successful event without them. Also, many thanks go to Craig Pullen and his staff and Jeremy Trietsch and his staff, for all their assistance and our wonderful luncheon after play.

This tournament was all about putting your own teams together and having a fun day on the golf course. There were many positive comments about how great and how much fun this event was. There were over 40 raffle items available, along with a 50/50 pot with all the proceeds going to the American Heart Association. Many thanks to everyone who donated raffle items. The tournament “winners” were drawn randomly, and there were three flights with three teams from each flight awarded Pro Shop credit. This was a fun way to pick winners, since all teams basically played different tees, and our wonderful committee surprised us with many “perks” during our rounds.

Last but not least—thank you to the committee that organized this successful tournament: Diane Bent, Darlene Lamb, Brenda Alford, Pat Sands, and Maureen Fitzgerald. What a great day of golf, and congratulations for such a successful, well-attended event, and for working so hard to raise $11,000 for the American Heart Association.

Kudos, Ladies!