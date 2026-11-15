Linda Buishas

When Irving Berlin complained about stressful sleepless nights, his doctor wisely responded, “Did you ever try counting your blessings?” This simple suggestion inspired Irving Berlin’s lyrics to a song that has been heard by millions, especially during the holidays, in one of my favorite movies, White Christmas. Among the lyrics are these familiar words:

“I think about a nursery and I picture curly heads.

And one by one I count them as they slumber in their beds.

If you’re worried and you can’t sleep

Just count your blessings instead of sheep

And you’ll fall asleep counting your blessings.”

Although it might seem a little early for these lyrics to be twirling around in our heads, “Count Your Blessings” is always good advice.

Satan tries to remind us of all the things the world would have us worry about. In my experience, it happens most often when I wish for a peaceful night’s rest. The antidote is remembering God’s many blessings with a prayer of thanks, “curly heads” being at the top of my list.

Though research claims that practicing gratitude can lead to positive changes in the brain, enhancing emotional well-being and reducing stress, Believers don’t need science to tell us that an attitude of thankfulness to God improves our overall health and happiness.

Psalm 102 beautifully reminds us to remember all that God has done and gives freely to those who love Him. The more we count our blessings, the more our memories are stirred up of many of the countless gifts that have been given to us, our salvation being Number One. If we consistently and intentionally remember when God touched our lives, it’s inevitable that thankfulness will follow. The more thankful we become, the more powerfully we will experience God’s presence, protection and blessings in our lives.

When I remember past struggles and how I lived before I gave my life to Christ, I can count many times He protected me. He was leading me closer to Him, for its God’s goodness which leads us to repentance.

1 Thessalonians 5:18 reminds us to be thankful in all things, not because we have difficulties, but because we have a great God who’ll help us through them.

Just thinking about the awesome things the Lord has done, we’ll get an attitude that says, it doesn’t matter what’s happening on the outside, God in me is bigger and stronger!

“So, amid the conflict whether great or small,

Do not be disheartened, God is over all;

Count your many blessings, angels will attend,

Help and comfort give you to your journey’s end.

Count your blessings, name them one by one,

Count your blessings, see what God hath done!

Count your blessings, name them one by one,

And it will surprise you what the Lord hath done.” (Johnson Oatman, Jr. 1897)

I count each and every one of you among my many blessings and wish you countless blessings for which to be thankful. Happy Thanksgiving!