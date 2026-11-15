Carol Webster

On a lovely early fall day, members and guests of Voices United met for a tea party at Pattea Lou’s Tea Room in Keller. The ladies enjoyed the whimsical décor and a delicious classic English tea. Pattea Lou’s served quiche, cucumber sandwiches, chicken sandwiches, scones, shortbread, and fruit tarts. For the grand finale, tasty chocolates were also served. After tea, the attendees played a trivia game. Individual member and guest photos were taken by a photographer, and everyone went home with a nicely framed photo to remember this fun event.

Voices United is a non-partisan group of Robson Ranch women who share progressive values, perform community outreach, provide civic awareness and social contact for members … and have a good time! We’re a 501(c)(3) group. Our annual dues are $25.

For more information, go to www.voicesunitedrr.org.