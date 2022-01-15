What a Year for the Robson Ranch Women’s Club!

There was doubt in everyone’s mind about how each of us would recover from 2020, the year of COVID-19. That doubt expanded to how well the friendships that each of us had, the clubs we belonged to, and even the communities in which we lived would survive. The great news for the Robson Ranch Women’s Club is that the club has prospered this year, despite not being able to meet until April, 2021.

The club offered wonderful activities for its members. We went to the movies together, some painted together, some went on a road trip to one of the largest flea markets in Texas, and some went on a historical trip to visit homes from the 19th century at Christmastime. The club heard from luncheon speakers, who ranged from home decorators, the executive director of the Greater Denton Arts Council, entrepreneurial owners of a major landscaping company, and an amazing dance troupe of senior women, to finish the year.

The club organized a number of events and activities to support those in need in the greater Denton community. The group organized a drive for back-to-school backpacks and Christmas presents for children whose home environments were affected by domestic abuse. The club created Welcome Home Pallets for individuals transitioning from homelessness to living in an apartment. The biggest events sponsored by this club generated over $28,000 in funds that were donated to the charity, Our Daily Bread Together with Monsignor King Outreach Center.

Please think about being a participant in the Women’s Club in 2022. The membership dues are $20, and it is money well spent.