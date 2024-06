Cindy Voliva

For the first time, the Wildhorse Lady Niners are offering two tee times every Wednesday for members. The first shotgun start gets underway at 8:30 a.m., followed by a second at 11:30 a.m. Members seem to enjoy having the choice of sleeping in a little longer or getting in a game with friends before chores or work schedules take over. By creating two separate tournaments, the WLN offers the opportunity for more ladies to get out on the course.