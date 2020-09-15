Car Club Spotlight on Ricke Rubin’s Double Nickel Delivery

Ron Hoeberling

The Rollin’ Ranchers Car Club members have a variety of cars from old to new, from antique to classic, and from sports cars to street rods. This is a story about Ricke Rubin’s 1955 Chevrolet Sedan Delivery street rod—The Double Nickel Delivery.

When Ricke and his wife Pam moved from Illinois to Robson Ranch in August 2018, they brought along their red 1929 Ford Model A Tudor sedan street rod. Ricke soon joined the Rollin’ Ranchers Car Club and began to participate in the club meetings and other car-related events. These events included a Sunday cruise to Giro Pizza in the Model A, a visit to Streetside Classics consignment sales, and a tour of Triple F car restoration and sales.

After owning the Model A for five years and seeing the inventory at Streetside and Triple F, Ricke decided to sell the Model A and buy a new ride. He learned how the Streetside 90-day free consignment sales program worked and how they advertised worldwide through the Internet. Streetside also gave him access to over 1,500 cars for sale from their six national warehouse locations. He also saw first-hand how Triple F performed detailed restorations and upgrades in their shop along with the cars for sale in their small showroom. This made it very easy for him to start the selling and buying process.

His 1929 Model A street rod sold toward the end of a 90-day consignment at Streetside. Then Ricke picked out a “newer” street rod, a red 1955 Chevrolet Sedan Delivery from Triple F. The Triple F restoration shop helped with a few upgrades like seat belts and a backup camera for extra safety. But it was the Double Nickel Delivery graphics he helped design and were added at the shop that made his new ride unique!

You can see and hear more about the Double Nickel and other cars at the Rollin’ Ranchers next Show & Shine in the clubhouse parking lot. Watch for our schedule in the HOA email as we will be doing these outdoor events in lieu of a monthly indoor meeting for the next few months.

The Car Club goal is to participate in car-related events or trips each month. Club members are kept informed of activities and events through GroupWorks and dues are $10 per year. For more information, email Ron Hoeberling at mustangcruzr@gmail.com or text at 913-708-1908.