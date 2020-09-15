Robson Ranch Women’s Club October 5 Luncheon

Sharon Foy

In the month of ghosts and goblins and hopefully cooler weather, we have a wonderful treat for you for our October luncheon entertainment! Rhonda Medina, a professional actress, vocalist and celebrity impersonator from Hollywood, will be with us once again by popular demand, this time to give her exciting and comical impersonation of Lucy Ricardo from the TV show I Love Lucy!

Rhonda, who has a musical theater background, also specializes in Big Band Swing vocals and is currently the lead female vocalist for the Upswing Jazz Band here in Dallas. Before moving here to the Metroplex, Rhonda worked for Universal Studios in Hollywood for ten years as a celebrity impersonator, performing musical comedy shows. Her current list of celebrities she impersonates both as a look-alike and sound-alike singer include Marilyn Monroe, Lucille Ball, Bette Midler, Christina Aguilera, Judy Garland, and Dolly Parton, among others.

You won’t want to miss this exciting presentation of “Here Comes Lucy!” which promises to incorporate a bit of nostalgia and comedy, along with some great singing!

While at the luncheon, plan to stop by the service table and drop off a donation to Denton County Friends of the Family. This community-based organization has dedicated 40 years of providing compassionate, comprehensive service to those impacted by relationship violence and sexual assault. More information about all our charities is on our website at rrwomensclub.org.

Our October menu is a Taco Bar which includes soft shells, ground beef, sour cream, cheese, olives, shredded lettuce, salsa, avocado dip, rice and refried beans. The dessert is Tres Leche cake.

Luncheon checks for $16 are due September 29, 12 p.m. and may be deposited in the Cimarron Sports Center ladies lounge in the white mailbox. You can also pay using PayPal from our website rrwomensclub.org.

We are looking forward to a wonderful meeting and luncheon followed by “Here Comes Lucy” to entertain us.

See you there!