First Place Winners Wednesday. Left to right: Debbie Andrews, Cindy Justus, Jill Vandagriff, and Cindy Voliva. These overachievers also placed second on Tuesday! Second Place Winners Wednesday. Left to right: Brandy Walker, Deb Wegman, Sandra Waggoner. Not pictured: Betsy Schuermann. Tournament Chair and Committee. Left to right: Jeana Stieber, Annette Plog, Yvonne Callahan, Terri Dilly, Donna Leurig, and Jan Lands WLN Group picture from Wednesday with most participants. Third Place Winners Tuesday. Left to right: Katy Lane, Kate Elsey, Linda Kriz, and Kris McEntee. Third Place Winners Wednesday. Left to right: Sharon Shea, Beth Neuberger, Vickie Reid, and Brenna Aston Alex from The Green Room with Janet Engle. First Place Winners Tuesday. Left to right: Margie Kelly-Salo and Kay Kindopp. Not pictured: Joy Lasley and Marci Bass.

Betty Davis

Friendships and fairways go hand in hand, bringing golfers together for a day filled with fellowship, fun, and memories that last long after the final putt. This year’s tournament was a two day affair, Oct. 20 to 21, resulting in 111 tournament rounds with 45 golfers Tuesday and 63 on Wednesday. Both days had the same Triple Play format: three holes of Scramble, three of Alternate Shot, and three of Best Ball. First, second, and third place awards were presented for each day at the luncheon on Wednesday. Tournament prizes totaled $480 and included merchandise contributed by Title Sponsor Charles Schwab.

Winners on Tuesday were Kay Kindopp, Joy Lasley, Margie Kelly-Salo, Marci Bass (first); Cindy Justus, Jill Vandagriff, Cindy Voliva, Debbie Andrews (second); and Katy Lane, Kate Elsey, Linda Kriz, Kris McEntee (third). Wednesday winners were Cindy Justus, Jill Vandagriff, Cindy Voliva, Debbie Andrews (first); Brandy Walker, Sandra Waggoner, Betsy Schuermann, Deb Wegman (second); and Beth Neuberger, Vickie Reid, Brenna Aston, Sharon Shea (third).

Each $35 registration included golf, a beautiful ice blue long-sleeve quarter-zip with the tournament logo, player swag, breakfast tacos, luncheon, $6 drink coupon, and a tournament day Pro Shop 25% discount on soft goods merchandise. Player swag also included sponsor provided gifts.

Ryan Lands and Emily Harwood representing Charles Schwab provided an informative financial wealth presentation during our luncheon. Giveaways provided by WLN valued from $20 to $200 were presented at the luncheon with highlights including four golf lessons, $200 Revo sunglasses, $200 spa certificate, Wildhorse hats/visors, and gift cards to local restaurants and Tom Thumb.

Donated by Yvonne Callahan, the featured raffle was a one week stay at Mango Breeze in Holmes Beach, Florida on Anna Maria Island. This four bedroom, 3 and a half bath home sleeps eight and features lots of amenities. The very happy winner was Sharon Shea. Other raffle opportunities included a Bed Bath and Beyond basket; Proscapes gardening basket; Spa basket with a $200 gift certificate; Golf Gals Glam basket; Mahjong basket with River Bleu goodies; Liquorland wine basket; and a wine basket with glasses. Also available for bids were silent auctions for an in-house private Chef dinner for six and a Cabernet Challenge wine tasting experience for six.

The Green Room offered a fun challenge to guess the number of exaggerated sized golf balls in a box as players approached the North #4 hole to win a new putter. Janet Engle had the winning guess just two balls off the exact number!

We are grateful to the wonderful sponsors who generously supported our tournament. Title sponsorship: Charles Schwab. Diamond: Yvonne Callahan, Your Dream Home Team; Burt Chandler; RTS Therapy; SeneGence; and The Green Room. Gold: Proscapes and Longhorn Screens. Hole-In-One: Simply Magical Vacations.

Finally, a huge thank you and “atta girls” go to Tournament Chair Terri Dilly and her committee: Yvonne Callahan, Jan Lands, Jeana Stieber, Donna Leurig, and Annette Plog. You were truly the winning team!