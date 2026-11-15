Tiffany Ramzy

Come connect with the defending State Champions–Argyle Lady Eagle Basketball Team!

Who: Residents of Robson Ranch

What: Become part of the Lady Eagle Basketball family and build a special connection with the players and program!

Ways to Get Involved

Adopt a Lady Eagle

Connect with and encourage one of the Lady Eagles throughout her season.

Be a Fan

Come to games, cheer on the girls and help us create an amazing home-court atmosphere!

Volunteer With Us

Join us throughout the basketball season. Opportunities may include:

* Welcoming teams at the Tip-Off Classic

* Helping in the hospitality room

* Working the concession stand

* Greeting teams/fans and helping at the entrance gate

* Helping at other special events throughout the season

More Than Basketball

Our goal is simple: bring generations together, build relationships, and create meaningful connections beyond the basketball court. Help make the Robson Ranch community an extension of the Lady Eagle family.

Join Courtside Connections

Scan the QR code to sign up and get connected!