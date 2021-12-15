Get Your Pink On! WGA Raises Over $9000 for Cancer Survivors

Event participants and Lauren Parrish Candy, Connie, Bev, and Jennifer (Split the Pot winners) Connie Griswold, Lauren Parrish, and Lee Griswold Best Dressed Team of Jamey, Dee Dee, Kimberly, and CJ A few of the many decorated carts Fairy Godfathers Dave, Bali, and Joe

On Oct. 19, the Robson Ranch Women’s Golf Association (RRWGA) sponsored an event during October Breast Cancer Awareness Month and raised over $9,000 to benefit the Healing Chair Charity (healingchair.org), which provides chairs for survivors recovering from breast cancer surgery. The RRWGA found out about the Healing Chair charity from Connie Griswold, an RRWGA member. Connie’s daughter Lauren Parrish was a recipient of the Healing Chair after her recent breast cancer surgery and recovery, and our playday committee decided what a great new charity we could sponsor by having an event with all the proceeds to go to at least one Healing Chair. Lauren was a “special guest” and spoke to us at our luncheon after play. What an inspiration Lauren was to every person at the luncheon.

Get Your Pink On—was an idea that was brought to fruition after only three weeks. A record number of 96 lady golfers played in the event on a beautiful Tuesday morning. The money that was raised by all the golf associations at Robson Ranch, along with individual donations, totaled over $9,000, and this was used to purchase seven of the Healing Chairs. (For more information, go to Thehealingchair.org, #ItsMoreThanJustaChair.)

All of the ladies dressed in pink, golf carts were decorated elaborately, and there were lots of raffle items and many other opportunities to donate to this cause. Members of the Men’s Golf Association helped with check-in, sold raffle tickets, took photographs, and helped us all have fun out on the course (we had Fairy Godmothers and Godfathers placed on the course for fun activities)!

We had 11 breast cancer survivors who played the event and/or attended the luncheon. A “Split the Pot” game was played, with a survivor (Jennifer Phelps) winning the pot and donating the other “half” back to the charity—everybody was in the giving spirit and loved the charity for the event.

Prizes were donated for the various contests at the event, and the winners were as follows:

Cart Decoration winners, with a golf certificate to Lantana Country Club, were: Mary Burke, Jackie Williams, Chris Root, and Bonnie Kohnert.

Best Decorated Team (attire), with a golf certificate to Denton Country Club, were: Jamey Siefert, Dee Dee Karabetsos, CJ Palecek, and Kimberly Juneau.

The Best Team Score for the Day, with gift certificates to Margaritas Restaurant in Justin, were: Carol Caulkin, Jan Norton, Paula Saunders, and Mary Ann Wood.

The biggest winners of the day were our Get Your Pink On Committee and the Healing Chair charity! Thank you, ladies, for such a great, fun event and for raising so much money for this worthwhile cause!

Sidenote: The RRWGA in September (Saving Strokes charity event) and October (Get Your Pink On event) raised over $20,000 for these two charities. Everyone associated in any way with both events should be very proud.

Robson Ranch—what a generous community to live in and be a part of!