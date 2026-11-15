Oktoberfest winners and runners up left to right: Christine Coro and Janet McCoy. Oktoberfest winners and runners up left to right: Jake Mackie and Matt Olmstead.

Ralph Berry

The Octoberfest beer didn’t flow until the evening social during the tennis club’s annual fall celebration and tournament. The morning was all about serves and lobs and volleys and ground strokes and net play, as participants competed for the most game wins throughout the round robin competition. After multiple rounds of multi-partner timed no-add tennis, Jake Mackie and Janet McCoy celebrated with their first-place prizes. Second place prize winners were Matt Olmstead and Christine Coro.

Autumn is a busy time of year for the tennis courts at Robson Ranch, with the weather being ideal for play. Going on through mid-November is the completion of the 6-week Monday evening coed league for club members. The Robson lady USTA players are busy with their various leagues against competing tennis clubs in the area, alternating home and away matches. On many days of the week, the courts are filled with scheduled group play pairs and quads. And, drop-in tennis is ongoing for coed play on Monday, Wednesday and Friday; women on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday; and men on Tuesday and Thursday. All drop in during the fall season is at 1 p.m. For more information about any of the tennis at Robson Ranch, contact the tennis club at rrtxtennisclub@gmail.com. See you at the courts.